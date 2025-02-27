Brazilian Cotton Delegation Assures APTMA Of Full Support
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:24 PM
The Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (ABRAPA) has assured of extending full technical support to Pakistan to upsurge local production of Cotton
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (ABRAPA) has assured of extending full technical support to Pakistan to upsurge local production of Cotton.
This assurance was extended by a Brazilian delegation consisting of Brazilian Cotton Producers Association, Brazilian Cotton Shippers Association and Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency during its meeting at All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) here Thursday.
Brazilian delegation consisted of Mr. Alexandre Schnkel, President, ABRAPA; Mr. Celestino Zanella, Vice-President, ABRAPA; Mr. Fernando Rezende Silva Neves Rati, Project Coordinator, ABRAPA; Mr. Marcelo Duarte Monteiro, Director, ABRAPA; Mr. Miguel Faus, President, ANEA.
On their visit to APTMA, Kamran Arshad; Chairman APTMA; Asad Shafi, Chairman North, Faisal Javed, Din Industries; Muhammad Ali of Resham Textile; Sufyan Akhtar of Siara Textile; Raza Baqir, Secretary General and other senior APTMA members welcomed the delegation.
Both sides held fruitful discussions on sustainable cotton initiatives, industry challenges, solutions, and evolving buyers’ requirements.
Pakistan and Brazil agreed to enhance mutual cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties in the cotton sector, while exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. They discussed the significant potential for collaboration in cotton and textiles, as well as expanding trade and investment relations in other key areas.
The visiting delates acknowledged Pakistan's strong potential for growth in the textile sector. Brazilian team underscored the importance of continued engagement and dialogue with counterparts in Pakistan to increase trade volume and fully capitalize on the economic partnership between the two countries.
During the meeting, Chairman Kamran Arshad gave a detailed presentation, stressing the need to enhance bilateral trade relations to facilitate technology transfer for high-yielding cotton seeds. He also advocated for the entry of international seed companies with transgenic technology into Pakistan.
He hoped that discussions would yield significant benefits for Pakistan's textile sector, including greater adoption of sustainable cotton farming practices, improved supply chain transparency, and enhanced competitiveness in global markets.
Asad Shafi, Chairman North emphasized the promotion of linkages between Pakistan’s textile industry and Brazilian cotton producers. These initiatives include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between APTMA and ABRAPA, establishment of cotton warehousing facilities in Pakistan to serve regional markets, and strengthening of Brazilian cotton links with Pakistan’s textile industry.
Additionally, both sides discussed collaboration on cotton traceability systems, the introduction of improved, genetically modified, and certified seeds, as well as synergies with Pakistan's cotton research institutes. They also emphasized the capacity-building of agricultural research institutions in Pakistan, training on contamination-free cotton production, and the establishment of joint ventures with Pakistani partners.
APTMA leadership informed Brazilian side that APTMA has already established APTMA Cotton Foundation to address challenges in cotton production, from seed certification to traceability and sustainability. The Foundation has commenced its operations and would achieve its objectives in a short time with the technical support of Brazilian Cotton Producers Association.
Recent Stories
Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs
One day seminar held at SBBU
PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties
NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress
RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent
Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament
Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe
More Stories From Business
-
NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports6 minutes ago
-
Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets6 minutes ago
-
Brazilian cotton delegation assures APTMA of full support1 minute ago
-
Jefferies Investors call on Finance Minister4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore copper mining cooperation14 minutes ago
-
Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports2 hours ago
-
Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 20242 hours ago
-
Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 20242 hours ago
-
New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grassroots level: SMEDA coordinator2 hours ago
-
RASTA-PIDE's 5th conference concludes after in-depth policy discussions3 hours ago
-
SECP holds online consultation sessions on research analyst regulations, corporate briefing session3 hours ago
-
Board to discuss major developments in BRT system4 hours ago