Brazilian cotton delegation assures APTMA of full support

The Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (ABRAPA) has assured of extending full technical support to Pakistan to upsurge local production of Cotton

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (ABRAPA) has assured of extending full technical support to Pakistan to upsurge local production of Cotton.

This assurance was extended by a Brazilian delegation consisting of Brazilian Cotton Producers Association, Brazilian Cotton Shippers Association and Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency during its meeting at All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) here Thursday.

Brazilian delegation consisted of Mr. Alexandre Schnkel, President, ABRAPA; Mr. Celestino Zanella, Vice-President, ABRAPA; Mr. Fernando Rezende Silva Neves Rati, Project Coordinator, ABRAPA; Mr. Marcelo Duarte Monteiro, Director, ABRAPA; Mr. Miguel Faus, President, ANEA.

On their visit to APTMA, Kamran Arshad; Chairman APTMA; Asad Shafi, Chairman North, Faisal Javed, Din Industries; Muhammad Ali of Resham Textile; Sufyan Akhtar of Siara Textile; Raza Baqir, Secretary General and other senior APTMA members welcomed the delegation.

Both sides held fruitful discussions on sustainable cotton initiatives, industry challenges, solutions, and evolving buyers’ requirements.

Pakistan and Brazil agreed to enhance mutual cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties in the cotton sector, while exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. They discussed the significant potential for collaboration in cotton and textiles, as well as expanding trade and investment relations in other key areas.

The visiting delates acknowledged Pakistan's strong potential for growth in the textile sector. Brazilian team underscored the importance of continued engagement and dialogue with counterparts in Pakistan to increase trade volume and fully capitalize on the economic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, Chairman Kamran Arshad gave a detailed presentation, stressing the need to enhance bilateral trade relations to facilitate technology transfer for high-yielding cotton seeds. He also advocated for the entry of international seed companies with transgenic technology into Pakistan.

He hoped that discussions would yield significant benefits for Pakistan's textile sector, including greater adoption of sustainable cotton farming practices, improved supply chain transparency, and enhanced competitiveness in global markets.

Asad Shafi, Chairman North emphasized the promotion of linkages between Pakistan’s textile industry and Brazilian cotton producers. These initiatives include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between APTMA and ABRAPA, establishment of cotton warehousing facilities in Pakistan to serve regional markets, and strengthening of Brazilian cotton links with Pakistan’s textile industry.

Additionally, both sides discussed collaboration on cotton traceability systems, the introduction of improved, genetically modified, and certified seeds, as well as synergies with Pakistan's cotton research institutes. They also emphasized the capacity-building of agricultural research institutions in Pakistan, training on contamination-free cotton production, and the establishment of joint ventures with Pakistani partners.

APTMA leadership informed Brazilian side that APTMA has already established APTMA Cotton Foundation to address challenges in cotton production, from seed certification to traceability and sustainability. The Foundation has commenced its operations and would achieve its objectives in a short time with the technical support of Brazilian Cotton Producers Association.