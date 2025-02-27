Open Menu

Brazilian Cotton Delegation Assures APTMA Of Full Support

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:24 PM

Brazilian cotton delegation assures APTMA of full support

The Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (ABRAPA) has assured of extending full technical support to Pakistan to upsurge local production of Cotton

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (ABRAPA) has assured of extending full technical support to Pakistan to upsurge local production of Cotton.

This assurance was extended by a Brazilian delegation consisting of Brazilian Cotton Producers Association, Brazilian Cotton Shippers Association and Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency during its meeting at All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) here Thursday.

Brazilian delegation consisted of Mr. Alexandre Schnkel, President, ABRAPA; Mr. Celestino Zanella, Vice-President, ABRAPA; Mr. Fernando Rezende Silva Neves Rati, Project Coordinator, ABRAPA; Mr. Marcelo Duarte Monteiro, Director, ABRAPA; Mr. Miguel Faus, President, ANEA.

On their visit to APTMA, Kamran Arshad; Chairman APTMA; Asad Shafi, Chairman North, Faisal Javed, Din Industries; Muhammad Ali of Resham Textile; Sufyan Akhtar of Siara Textile; Raza Baqir, Secretary General and other senior APTMA members welcomed the delegation.

Both sides held fruitful discussions on sustainable cotton initiatives, industry challenges, solutions, and evolving buyers’ requirements.

Pakistan and Brazil agreed to enhance mutual cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties in the cotton sector, while exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. They discussed the significant potential for collaboration in cotton and textiles, as well as expanding trade and investment relations in other key areas.

The visiting delates acknowledged Pakistan's strong potential for growth in the textile sector. Brazilian team underscored the importance of continued engagement and dialogue with counterparts in Pakistan to increase trade volume and fully capitalize on the economic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, Chairman Kamran Arshad gave a detailed presentation, stressing the need to enhance bilateral trade relations to facilitate technology transfer for high-yielding cotton seeds. He also advocated for the entry of international seed companies with transgenic technology into Pakistan.

He hoped that discussions would yield significant benefits for Pakistan's textile sector, including greater adoption of sustainable cotton farming practices, improved supply chain transparency, and enhanced competitiveness in global markets.

Asad Shafi, Chairman North emphasized the promotion of linkages between Pakistan’s textile industry and Brazilian cotton producers. These initiatives include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between APTMA and ABRAPA, establishment of cotton warehousing facilities in Pakistan to serve regional markets, and strengthening of Brazilian cotton links with Pakistan’s textile industry.

Additionally, both sides discussed collaboration on cotton traceability systems, the introduction of improved, genetically modified, and certified seeds, as well as synergies with Pakistan's cotton research institutes. They also emphasized the capacity-building of agricultural research institutions in Pakistan, training on contamination-free cotton production, and the establishment of joint ventures with Pakistani partners.

APTMA leadership informed Brazilian side that APTMA has already established APTMA Cotton Foundation to address challenges in cotton production, from seed certification to traceability and sustainability. The Foundation has commenced its operations and would achieve its objectives in a short time with the technical support of Brazilian Cotton Producers Association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

2 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

2 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

2 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

56 seconds ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

6 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

6 minutes ago
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairma ..

Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress

6 minutes ago
 RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

58 seconds ago
 Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festiv ..

Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent

6 minutes ago
 Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket t ..

Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament

59 seconds ago
 Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

6 minutes ago
 Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woma ..

Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business