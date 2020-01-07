UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian President Says Could Cancel Trip To World Economic Forum Amid Security Issues

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:30 AM

Brazilian President Says Could Cancel Trip to World Economic Forum Amid Security Issues

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he could skip the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) because of security issues, local media report.

This year's World Economic Forum (WEF) will be held in Switzerland's Davos from January 20-24.

"There is a possibility of me not going. I will not go into the details, I already satisfied your curiosity.

The world has its problems, security issues," the Brazilian leader told reporters on Monday, as quoted by the Sao Paulo-based Cultura Estadao.

Last year, US President Donald Trump cancelled the US delegation's trip to the WEF because of a government shutdown.

Last week, the White House announced that US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin would head the US delegation to the 2020 World Economic Forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World White House Trump Switzerland January 2020 Media From Government

Recent Stories

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

5 hours ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.