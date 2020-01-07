Brazilian President Says Could Cancel Trip to World Economic Forum Amid Security Issues

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he could skip the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) because of security issues, local media report.

This year's World Economic Forum (WEF) will be held in Switzerland's Davos from January 20-24.

"There is a possibility of me not going. I will not go into the details, I already satisfied your curiosity.

The world has its problems, security issues," the Brazilian leader told reporters on Monday, as quoted by the Sao Paulo-based Cultura Estadao.

Last year, US President Donald Trump cancelled the US delegation's trip to the WEF because of a government shutdown.

Last week, the White House announced that US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin would head the US delegation to the 2020 World Economic Forum.