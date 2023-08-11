Open Menu

Brazil's Annual Consumer Inflation Rises 3.16 Per Cent In July

Published August 11, 2023

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rate increased 3.99% in July, up from a 3.16% gain in June, according to official data released Friday. The figure came in slightly higher than the market expectation of a 3.93% increase

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rate increased 3.99% in July, up from a 3.16% gain in June, according to official data released Friday. The figure came in slightly higher than the market expectation of a 3.93% increase.

Price of gasoline was the largest contributor in July with an annual increase of 4.75%, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said in a statement.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.

12%, accelerating from June when it showed a monthly decline of 0.08 per cent.The market expectation for the index was to show a 0.07% increase on a monthly basis.

Brazil's central bank last week lowered its interest rate by 50 basis points to 13.25% -- its first rate cut in three years.

Banco Central Do Brasil last made a rate hike of 50 basis points last August, carrying the rate to 13.75%, the highest since early 2017, and significantly up from a record low of 2% in March 2021.

More Stories From Business