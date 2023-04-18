Brazilian financial analysts raised the inflation forecast for this year from 5.98 percent to 6.01 percent, and from 4.14 percent to 4.18 percent for next year, the Central Bank of Brazil said Monday

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) --:Brazilian financial analysts raised the inflation forecast for this year from 5.98 percent to 6.01 percent, and from 4.14 percent to 4.18 percent for next year, the Central Bank of Brazil said Monday.

Target inflation in Brazil is 3.25 percent this year and 3 percent next year, in both cases with a margin of tolerance of 1.

5 percentage points.

According to the central bank's weekly "Focus" survey of the country's top financial institutions, despite the expected increase in inflation, analysts lowered the forecast for the benchmark interest rate, called Selic in Brazil.

The Selic forecast went from 12.75 percent to 12.5 percent for the end of 2023, to then gradually decline to 10 percent by the end of 2024.