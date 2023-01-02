New Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva canceled the privatization of large state-owned companies announced by his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian media reported on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023)

In particular, the president decided to cancel the privatization process of 8 state-owned companies, including oil and gas company Petrobras and postal company Correios, which was launched during the Bolsonaro government, Brazilian news portal G1 reported.

On Sunday, Lula was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil.