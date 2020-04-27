Brazil may soon face a severe economic recession due to the coronavirus lockdown, ineffective stimulus measures and falling oil prices, Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of Brazil's main opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Brazil may soon face a severe economic recession due to the coronavirus lockdown, ineffective stimulus measures and falling oil prices, Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of Brazil's main opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), has said.

Earlier in April, Brazil's Economy Ministry said that the country's deficit may amount to seven percent of the GDP in 2020. In comparison, Brazil's deficit last year was below one percent.

"With so many deaths, we will enter the stage of depression in the economy. The Brazilian economy and revenues in Brazil are suffering a lot. The International Monetary Fund said that Brazilian GDP would fall by five percentage points.

This is a tragedy, people believe that the situation will get even worse because the measures that the government is taking now to safeguard jobs, income and the business activities are very timid," Hoffmann, who serves as a member of the lower house of parliament, told Sputnik.

Brazil is the worst-affected country in Latin America, with over 61,800 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 4,200 related deaths. President Jair Bolsonaro has been a consistent opponent of the restrictions on people's movement introduced by the country's regional authorities. Bolsonaro has warned that the lockdown measures could lead to severe consequences for households and the economy as a whole.