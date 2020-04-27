UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Opposition Party Says Country At Risk Of Economic Depression Due To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:33 PM

Brazil's Opposition Party Says Country at Risk of Economic Depression Due to COVID-19

Brazil may soon face a severe economic recession due to the coronavirus lockdown, ineffective stimulus measures and falling oil prices, Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of Brazil's main opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Brazil may soon face a severe economic recession due to the coronavirus lockdown, ineffective stimulus measures and falling oil prices, Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of Brazil's main opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), has said.

Earlier in April, Brazil's Economy Ministry said that the country's deficit may amount to seven percent of the GDP in 2020. In comparison, Brazil's deficit last year was below one percent.

"With so many deaths, we will enter the stage of depression in the economy. The Brazilian economy and revenues in Brazil are suffering a lot. The International Monetary Fund said that Brazilian GDP would fall by five percentage points.

This is a tragedy, people believe that the situation will get even worse because the measures that the government is taking now to safeguard jobs, income and the business activities are very timid," Hoffmann, who serves as a member of the lower house of parliament, told Sputnik.

Brazil is the worst-affected country in Latin America, with over 61,800 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 4,200 related deaths. President Jair Bolsonaro has been a consistent opponent of the restrictions on people's movement introduced by the country's regional authorities. Bolsonaro has warned that the lockdown measures could lead to severe consequences for households and the economy as a whole.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Parliament Oil Lead Brazil April May 2020 Government Jobs Opposition Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ANF recovers heroin from parcel booked for Canada

1 minute ago

Imperial sells cigar business for 1.2 billion euro ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus calm reveals flourishing Venice Lagoon ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter's P ..

2 minutes ago

Heriot-Watt University Dubai Announces Ramadan Com ..

16 minutes ago

Brazilian Opposition Party Calls for Lifting Unila ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.