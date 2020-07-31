UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Petrobras Cuts Losses In Q2, Says 'signs Of Recovery'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Brazil's Petrobras cuts losses in Q2, says 'signs of recovery'

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras announced Thursday it reduced its losses in the second quarter of the year, saying there were "signs of recovery" from the global economic meltdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company posted a net loss of 2.7 billion reals ($526 million) for the period from April to June, far better than the 48.5 billion reals it lost in the first three months of the year.

