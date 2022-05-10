UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Petrobras Refuses US Request To Boost Oil Output - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Brazil's Petrobras Refuses US Request to Boost Oil Output - Reports

Brazil's state-run oil giant Petrobras refused a US request in March to boost crude output after the US oil embargo on Russia sent global oil prices up, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing officials in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Brazil's state-run oil giant Petrobras refused a US request in March to boost crude output after the US oil embargo on Russia sent global oil prices up, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing officials in the know.

During a meeting in March, US officials inquired whether Petrobras had the capacity to increase short-term production, the report said. The oil company allegedly replied that a significant short-term production spike would not be logistically possible.

Petrobras in a statement denied having met with US State Department officials, but did not respond when asked if it had been contacted by any other US government agency, according to the report.

Petrobras is currently accelerating its medium-term production as part of an announced plan to add 500,000 barrels of oil per day by 2026, the report added.

In retaliation for Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the United States has banned oil imports from Russia. With oil prices surging, Washington is attempting to find alternative sources of supplies to reduce gasoline prices at home.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Company Oil Brazil United States March From Government

Recent Stories

Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot A ..

Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot Adu

2 minutes ago
 Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way ..

Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way to Man City

2 minutes ago
 SSC, HSSC exams to be conducted in all subjects th ..

SSC, HSSC exams to be conducted in all subjects this year: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Calls Borrell's Proposal to Transfer Russia ..

Lavrov Calls Borrell's Proposal to Transfer Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine 'T ..

2 minutes ago
 'All possible facilities to be provided to passeng ..

'All possible facilities to be provided to passengers'

5 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy calls on Rana Sanullah

Chinese envoy calls on Rana Sanullah

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.