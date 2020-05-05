UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Petrobras Sets Record In Terms Of Oil Exports In April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tue 05th May 2020

Brazil's Petrobras Sets Record in Terms of Oil Exports in April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Brazil's oil and gas company Petrobras set a record in terms of oil exports in April, increasing them to 1 million barrels per day, or up to 30.4 million barrels per month, the company said.

"We exported 1 million barrels of oil per day in April. This represents a new oil export record and contributes to strengthening the company's cash flow," it said in a statement.

"The previous record was 771 thousand barrels per day, set in December 2019," Petrobras said.

It said the result occurred in a challenging period of the world economy, with high reduction of global oil and oil products demand, caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Due to the strong contraction of the national market, Petrobras is directing efforts to export its production, after meeting domestic demand," the company said.

