Brazil's Producer Inflation Rises 1.58% In July For 6th Straight Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Brazil's producer inflation rises 1.58% in July for 6th straight month

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Brazil's producer price index (PPI) increased 1.58% in July, rising for the sixth consecutive month, according to official data released Thursday.

The monthly PPI figure for June was slightly revised down to a gain of 1.26% from an increase of 1.28%.

A total of 21 sectors out of 24 saw gains in prices during the month of July, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said in a report.

The largest monthly gain was seen in metallurgy with 4.47%, followed by paper and cellulose that saw an increase of 3.79%.

On an annual basis, producer prices were down 0.76% in July, compared to the same month of last year.

