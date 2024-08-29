Brazil's Producer Inflation Rises 1.58% In July For 6th Straight Month
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Brazil's producer price index (PPI) increased 1.58% in July, rising for the sixth consecutive month, according to official data released Thursday.
The monthly PPI figure for June was slightly revised down to a gain of 1.26% from an increase of 1.28%.
A total of 21 sectors out of 24 saw gains in prices during the month of July, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said in a report.
The largest monthly gain was seen in metallurgy with 4.47%, followed by paper and cellulose that saw an increase of 3.79%.
On an annual basis, producer prices were down 0.76% in July, compared to the same month of last year.
