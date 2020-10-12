UrduPoint.com
Bread And “Naan” Prices May Go Up After Flour Crisis In Punjab

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Bread and “Naan” prices may go up after flour crisis in Punjab

Naan and Roti Association has also threatened the government authorities to increase the prices due to shortage of flour and wheat in Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) Following wheat and flour crisis in the provincial capital, the prices of bread and “naan” are likely to go up this time.

A local tv reported that Naan and Roti Association threatened to increase the prices of bread and “naan” with the increasing crisis of flour and wheat.

Inflation and price hike have badly stricken the poor public as the edible things of daily used have gone out of reach of the people.

On Saturday, PM had taken notice of the high prices and inflation and assured that all resources would be utilized to bring the prices down. He had said they would launch their action and strategy on Monday (today) but still no action was taken by the government in this regard.

