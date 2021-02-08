Brent breaks $60 a barrel on oil demand recovery hopes

Brent oil prices Monday shot past $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year Monday as investors grow increasingly optimistic about demand as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemi

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Brent oil prices Monday shot past $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year Monday as investors grow increasingly optimistic about demand as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The commodity climbed 1.26 percent to $60.19 a barrel as asset markets rallied on the back of vaccine rollouts, slowing virus infections and hopes that Joe Biden's huge stimulus proposal will be passed by US lawmakers.