Brent Breaks $60 A Barrel On Oil Demand Recovery Hopes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:16 PM

Brent breaks $60 a barrel on oil demand recovery hopes

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Brent oil prices Monday shot past $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year Monday as investors grow increasingly optimistic about demand as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The commodity climbed 1.26 percent to $60.19 a barrel as asset markets rallied on the back of vaccine rollouts, slowing virus infections and hopes that Joe Biden's huge stimulus proposal will be passed by US lawmakers.

