Brent Crude at Over $63 a Barrel as Saudi New Energy Minister Plans to Keep Supply Tight

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Brent crude futures rose beyond $63 a barrel for the first time since August 1 on Tuesday, amid new Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman's intention to stick to limiting crude output.

As of 00:23 GMT on Tuesday, the price of November Brent crude rose by 0.67 percent, reaching $63.09 a barrel.

Bin Salman, who was appointed Saudi Energy Minister last week, said on Monday that he was going to continue his predecessor's policy and was going to keep oil supply tight.