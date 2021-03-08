Brent Crude at Over $70 Per Barrel First Time Since January 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The price of May futures for Brent crude rose above $70 per barrel in the early hours of Monday, reaching record highs for the first time since January 8, 2020.

As of 02:02 Moscow time on Monday (23:02 GMT on Sunday), the price of May futures for Brent crude was rising 1.78 percent, up to $70.78 per barrel.

The price of April futures for WTI crude rose 1.72 percent in the early hours of Monday, up to $67.41 per barrel.