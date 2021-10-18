Brent Crude at Over $86 Per Barrel First Time Since Early October 2018

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) World oil prices accelerated growth to one percent, with the price of December futures for Brent crude rising above $86 per barrel in the early hours of Monday, reaching a record high for the first time since October 4, 2018.

As of 06:59 Moscow time on Monday (03:59 GMT), the price of December futures for Brent crude was going up 1.08 percent, to $85.78 per barrel.

The price of November futures for WTI crude rose 1.15 percent in the early hours of Monday, up to $82.86 per barrel.