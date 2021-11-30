Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time in 14 Weeks

Global oil prices are falling 4% on Tuesday, and the price of Brent crude dipped below $70 per barrel for the first time since August 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Global oil prices are falling 4% on Tuesday, and the price of Brent crude dipped below $70 per barrel for the first time since August 24.

As of 13:34 GMT, February futures for Brent crude oil were trading down 4.63% to $69.84 per barrel, while January WTI futures fell by 4.45% to $66.84 Dollars per barrel.