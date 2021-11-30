UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time In 14 Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:39 PM

Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time in 14 Weeks

Global oil prices are falling 4% on Tuesday, and the price of Brent crude dipped below $70 per barrel for the first time since August 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Global oil prices are falling 4% on Tuesday, and the price of Brent crude dipped below $70 per barrel for the first time since August 24.

As of 13:34 GMT, February futures for Brent crude oil were trading down 4.63% to $69.84 per barrel, while January WTI futures fell by 4.45% to $66.84 Dollars per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price January February August

Recent Stories

Rogue Russian monk sentenced to 3.5 years in priso ..

Rogue Russian monk sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

1 minute ago
 HCSTSI president expresses dismay over civic bodie ..

HCSTSI president expresses dismay over civic bodies performance

1 minute ago
 ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

41 minutes ago
 Minsk Has Plan, Combat Units to React to NATO Mane ..

Minsk Has Plan, Combat Units to React to NATO Maneuvers in Baltic - Lukashenko

1 minute ago
 France Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Complete ..

France Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize - Economy ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt doing all to facilities Pakistan community in ..

Govt doing all to facilities Pakistan community in Russia: Envoy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.