MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Brent crude fell below $75 per barrel for the first time since September 22, according to trading data.

As of 15:34 GMT, January futures for Brent crude were trading down 8.9% at $74.9 per barrel. January WTI futures fell by 9.81% to $70.7 per barrel.