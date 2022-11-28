UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Dips Below $81 Per Barrel For 1st Time Since January 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Brent Crude Dips Below $81 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since January 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Global oil prices are falling by over 3% on Monday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $81 per barrel for the first time since January 11, according to trading data.

As of 07:12 GMT, February futures for Brent crude fell by 3.19% to $81.08 per barrel, dipping to below $81 minutes before. January futures for WTI were down 3.2% to $73.88.

