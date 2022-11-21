Brent Crude Dips Below $83 Per Barrel First Time Since September 27

Global oil prices are falling 5% on Monday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $83 per barrel for the first time since September 27, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Global oil prices are falling 5% on Monday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $83 per barrel for the first time since September 27, according to trading data.

As of 14:27 GMT, January futures for Brent crude fell 4.9%, to $83.33 per barrel, January futures for WTI were down 4.71% to $76.36.