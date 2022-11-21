Brent Crude Dips Below $83 Per Barrel First Time Since September 27
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 08:48 PM
Global oil prices are falling 5% on Monday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $83 per barrel for the first time since September 27, according to trading data
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Global oil prices are falling 5% on Monday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $83 per barrel for the first time since September 27, according to trading data.
As of 14:27 GMT, January futures for Brent crude fell 4.9%, to $83.33 per barrel, January futures for WTI were down 4.71% to $76.36.