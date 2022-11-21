UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Dips Below $83 Per Barrel First Time Since September 27

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Brent Crude Dips Below $83 Per Barrel First Time Since September 27

Global oil prices are falling 5% on Monday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $83 per barrel for the first time since September 27, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Global oil prices are falling 5% on Monday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $83 per barrel for the first time since September 27, according to trading data.

As of 14:27 GMT, January futures for Brent crude fell 4.9%, to $83.33 per barrel, January futures for WTI were down 4.71% to $76.36.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price January September

Recent Stories

Hungary, Russia Discuss Progress on Construction o ..

Hungary, Russia Discuss Progress on Construction of Paks NPP - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Russian Agriculture Ministry Expects Agricultural ..

Russian Agriculture Ministry Expects Agricultural Exports to Reach $40Bln This Y ..

2 minutes ago
 The tools Uganda is using to fight Ebola outbreak

The tools Uganda is using to fight Ebola outbreak

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 62 - Disa ..

Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 62 - Disaster Countermeasure Agency

2 minutes ago
 Italy's Foreign Minister Talks Importance of Diplo ..

Italy's Foreign Minister Talks Importance of Diplomacy on Ukraine With Chinese C ..

5 minutes ago
 182 constables promoted

182 constables promoted

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.