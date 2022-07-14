UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Dips Below $95 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Brent Crude Dips Below $95 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21

Global oil prices are falling by 4-5% on Thursday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $95 per barrel for the first time since February 21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Global oil prices are falling by 4-5% on Thursday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $95 per barrel for the first time since February 21.

As of 11:46 GMT, the price of September futures for Brent crude oil falls by 4.77% to $94.82 per barrel, and August futures for WTI are trading down 5.57% at $90.94.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price February August September

Recent Stories

Seminar held to mark World Population Day in Nawab ..

Seminar held to mark World Population Day in Nawabshah

1 minute ago
 Banking Ombudsman provides relief of Rs 487.55 ml ..

Banking Ombudsman provides relief of Rs 487.55 mln to customers in H1 of CY

1 minute ago
 Speaker bound to send disqualification reference t ..

Speaker bound to send disqualification reference to ECP against PTI leadership: ..

1 minute ago
 CM Balochistan directs PDMA to distribute relief g ..

CM Balochistan directs PDMA to distribute relief goods in rain hit areas

2 minutes ago
 RPO reviews security arrangements for Kahuta, Kala ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Kahuta, Kalar Syedan by-elections

7 minutes ago
 All medical facilities being provided to flood vic ..

All medical facilities being provided to flood victims: DC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.