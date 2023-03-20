Brent Crude Drops Below $71 Per Barrel 1st Time Since December 20, 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Global oil prices are decreasing by some 3% on Monday, with Brent crude falling below $71 per barrel for the first time since December 20, 2021, according to the latest trading data.

As of 07:04 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude fell by 3.18% to $70.65 per barrel. April WTI futures were trading down 3.14% at $64.83.