Brent Crude Drops Below $74 Per Barrel First Time Since December 22, 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 09:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Global oil prices are decreasing by about 5% on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling below $74 per barrel for the first time since December 22, 2021, according to the latest trading data.

As of 14:55 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude fell by 4.82% to $73.72 per barrel. April WTI futures were trading down 5.2% at $67.62.

