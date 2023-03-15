Brent Crude Drops Below $75 Per Barrel First Time Since December 23, 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Global oil prices are slumping 3.5-3.8% on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling below $75 per barrel for the first time since December 23, 2021.

As of 13:23 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude were trading down 3.55% to $74.72 per barrel, falling below $75 for the first time since the end of 2021. April WTI futures fell 3.86% to $68.58.