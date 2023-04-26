UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel 1st Time Since March 30

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel 1st Time Since March 30

Global oil prices are decreasing by some 3.6% on Wednesday, and Brent crude dropped below $78 per barrel for the first time since March 30, according to the latest trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Global oil prices are decreasing by some 3.6% on Wednesday, and Brent crude dropped below $78 per barrel for the first time since March 30, according to the latest trading data.

As of 06:29 p.m. GMT, the price of July futures for Brent crude fell by 3.6% to $77.7 per barrel. July WTI futures were trading down 3.61% at $74.29.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price March July P

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

4 minutes ago
 Ex-Bannon Aide Sentenced to 51 Months in Prison Ov ..

Ex-Bannon Aide Sentenced to 51 Months in Prison Over Border Wall Fraud Scheme

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Would Pursue Reelection in 2024 Even If ..

Biden Says Would Pursue Reelection in 2024 Even If Trump Did Not Run

2 minutes ago
 DC visits screening camp at Islamabad Int'l Airpor ..

DC visits screening camp at Islamabad Int'l Airport

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Would Meet With US House Speaker McCart ..

Biden Says Would Meet With US House Speaker McCarthy, But Not to Negotiate Debt ..

2 minutes ago
 South Korea's Yoon says peace comes through force, ..

South Korea's Yoon says peace comes through force, not 'goodwill'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.