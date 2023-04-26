Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel 1st Time Since March 30

Global oil prices are decreasing by some 3.6% on Wednesday, and Brent crude dropped below $78 per barrel for the first time since March 30, according to the latest trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Global oil prices are decreasing by some 3.6% on Wednesday, and Brent crude dropped below $78 per barrel for the first time since March 30, according to the latest trading data.

As of 06:29 p.m. GMT, the price of July futures for Brent crude fell by 3.6% to $77.7 per barrel. July WTI futures were trading down 3.61% at $74.29.