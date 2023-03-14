Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time Since January 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Global oil prices are down 3% on Tuesday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $78 per barrel for the first time since January 5, according to the trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Global oil prices are down 3% on Tuesday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $78 per barrel for the first time since January 5, according to the trading data.

As of 18:12 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude fell by 3.36% to $78.03 per barrel, dropping below $78 minutes earlier. April WTI futures were trading down 3.66% at $72.06.