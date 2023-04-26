UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Drops Below $80 Per Barrel For 1st Time Since March 31

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Brent Crude Drops Below $80 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since March 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Brent crude oil price fell below $80 per barrel for the first time since March 31, 2021, putting an end to the growth observed after the announcement of additional oil production cuts by a number of OPEC+ countries earlier this month, according to the latest trading data on Wednesday.

As of 11:59 GMT, the price of July futures for Brent crude is trading down by 0.67% to $80.06 per barrel after dropping below $80 per barrel minutes before. June WTI futures were trading down 0.39% at $77.76.

