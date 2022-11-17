UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Drops Below $90 Per Barrel First Time Since October 25

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Brent Crude Drops Below $90 Per Barrel First Time Since October 25

Global oil prices are falling, and the price of Brent crude dropped below $90 per barrel for the first time since October 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Global oil prices are falling, and the price of Brent crude dropped below $90 per barrel for the first time since October 25.

As of 16:56 GMT, benchmark December futures for Brent crude are falling 3.37% to $89.73 per barrel, December futures for WTI are trading down 4.62% at $81.64.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price October December

Recent Stories

IAEA Adopts Resolution Against Iran Over Insuffici ..

IAEA Adopts Resolution Against Iran Over Insufficient Cooperation - Russian Envo ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian TV Personality Sobchak Apologizes to Roste ..

Russian TV Personality Sobchak Apologizes to Rostec CEO in Media Blackmail Case

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Trade With Armenia Grew 80% in First 9 Mo ..

Russia's Trade With Armenia Grew 80% in First 9 Months of 2022 Year-on-Year - En ..

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Stresses Importance of Turkey-Israel Relat ..

Erdogan Stresses Importance of Turkey-Israel Relations in Call With Netanyahu

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana visits various development sc ..

Commissioner Larkana visits various development schemes in Larkana city

31 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals standings

Tennis: ATP Finals standings

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.