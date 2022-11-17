Brent Crude Drops Below $90 Per Barrel First Time Since October 25

Global oil prices are falling, and the price of Brent crude dropped below $90 per barrel for the first time since October 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Global oil prices are falling, and the price of Brent crude dropped below $90 per barrel for the first time since October 25.

As of 16:56 GMT, benchmark December futures for Brent crude are falling 3.37% to $89.73 per barrel, December futures for WTI are trading down 4.62% at $81.64.