Brent Crude Drops to 5-Week Low Below $62 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Oil prices are falling about 9 percent on Thursday, and Brent crude fell below $62 per barrel first time since February 11, on concerns over problems with the Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine.

As of 19:35 GMT, May futures for Brent oil fell by 9.07 percent to $61.83 per barrel, while April futures for WTI were trading down 9.15 percent to $58.69 per barrel.