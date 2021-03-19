UrduPoint.com
Brent Crude Drops To 5-Week Low Below $62 Per Barrel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Brent Crude Drops to 5-Week Low Below $62 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Oil prices are falling about 9 percent on Thursday, and Brent crude fell below $62 per barrel first time since February 11, on concerns over problems with the Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine.

As of 19:35 GMT, May futures for Brent oil fell by 9.07 percent to $61.83 per barrel, while April futures for WTI were trading down 9.15 percent to $58.69 per barrel.

