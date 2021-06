(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Brent crude closed trading day above $70 per barrel first time since May 18, 2019, according to trading data.

August futures for the North Sea Brent oil mixture rose by 1.34 percent to $70.25 per barrel, while July futures for WTI crude rose 2.1 percent to $67.72 per barrel.