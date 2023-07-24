Brent Crude Exceeds $82 Per Barrel First Time Since April 25

Global oil prices are increasing by over 1% on Monday, and Brent crude exceeded $82 per barrel for the first time since April 25, according to the latest trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Global oil prices are increasing by over 1% on Monday, and Brent crude exceeded $82 per barrel for the first time since April 25, according to the latest trading data.

As of 02:29 p.m. GMT, the price of Ocotber futures for Brent crude increased by 1.35% to $81.97 per barrel. September WTI futures were trading up 1.57% at $78.28.