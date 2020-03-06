Brent Crude Falls Below $48 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since July 2017

The Brent crude oil rate fell below $48 per barrel for the first time since July 2017, price charts showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Brent crude oil rate fell below $48 per barrel for the first time since July 2017, price charts showed on Friday.

As of 10:50 GMT, the price of May futures for the North Sea Brent Crude oil dropped by 4.58 percent to $47.7 per barrel. The value of April futures for WTI crude oil decreased by 4.27 percent to $43.94 per barrel.

Notably, moments earlier, the price for both Brent and WTI fell by 5.6 percent.