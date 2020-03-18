Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $27 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since November 2003

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Global oil prices continue to decline, losing 7-10 percent on Tuesday, with Brent oil futures falling below $27 per barrel for the first time since November 2003, trade data showed.

As of 13:25 GMT, Brent futures for delivery in May were down 6.

97 percent to $26.70 per barrel, more than a 16-year low. May futures for WTI crude fell by 10.24 percent to $24.40 per barrel, as investors continue to price in the global spread of coronavirus and its impact on oil demand.