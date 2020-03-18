Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for First Time Since January 2016

Global oil prices continue to decline, losing 3-4 percent on Tuesday, with Brent oil futures falling below $29 per barrel for the first time since January 20, 2016, trade data showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Global oil prices continue to decline, losing 3-4 percent on Tuesday, with Brent oil futures falling below $29 per barrel for the first time since January 20, 2016, trade data showed.

As of 18:01 GMT, Brent futures for delivery in May were down 3.76 percent to $28.92 per barrel, while May futures for WTI crude fell by 3.1 percent to $28.

10 per barrel, as investors continue to price in the global spread of coronavirus and its impact on oil demand.

Gold, a common safe haven for investors, was trading up 1.41 percent at $1,536.40 per ounce as of 18.19 GMT, while all base metals were in red on demand concerns after investment bank Goldman Sachs predicted a shocking 9 percent slump for the Chinese economy in the first quarter of 2020.