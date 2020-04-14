Brent Crude Futures Fall Under $30 Per Barrel 1st Time in Past 6 Days

The price of Brent crude futures fell below $30 per barrel for the first time in past six trading sessions, as it was trading in the range $30-$37 last week on expectations of large cuts by the OPEC+ group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The price of Brent crude futures fell below $30 per barrel for the first time in past six trading sessions, as it was trading in the range $30-$37 last week on expectations of large cuts by the OPEC+ group.

As of 15:31 GMT, June futures for Brent crude were trading down 5.36 percent at $30.04 per barrel, touching a six-day low of $29.95 per barrel minutes earlier. May futures for WTI crude fell by 5.98 percent to $21.07 per barrel.

On Sunday, OPEC+ signed a landmark deal that commits member nations to reduce crude oil production by 9.

7 million barrels per day from May-June. Thereafter, production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels per day until the end of 2020, and by 5.8 million barrels daily from January 2021 until April 2022.

At the same time, traders doubt that OPEC+ efforts to reduce crude production will be sufficient, and fears about the market balance persist.

Earlier on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its average oil prices forecast by $22.42 to $35.61 per barrel for this year and by $20.16 to $37.87 per barrel for next year.