UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brent Crude Futures Fall Under $30 Per Barrel 1st Time In Past 6 Days

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

Brent Crude Futures Fall Under $30 Per Barrel 1st Time in Past 6 Days

The price of Brent crude futures fell below $30 per barrel for the first time in past six trading sessions, as it was trading in the range $30-$37 last week on expectations of large cuts by the OPEC+ group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The price of Brent crude futures fell below $30 per barrel for the first time in past six trading sessions, as it was trading in the range $30-$37 last week on expectations of large cuts by the OPEC+ group.

As of 15:31 GMT, June futures for Brent crude were trading down 5.36 percent at $30.04 per barrel, touching a six-day low of $29.95 per barrel minutes earlier. May futures for WTI crude fell by 5.98 percent to $21.07 per barrel.

On Sunday, OPEC+ signed a landmark deal that commits member nations to reduce crude oil production by 9.

7 million barrels per day from May-June. Thereafter, production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels per day until the end of 2020, and by 5.8 million barrels daily from January 2021 until April 2022.

At the same time, traders doubt that OPEC+ efforts to reduce crude production will be sufficient, and fears about the market balance persist.

Earlier on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its average oil prices forecast by $22.42 to $35.61 per barrel for this year and by $20.16 to $37.87 per barrel for next year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Oil Same Price January April May June Sunday 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Bul ..

40 minutes ago

Nearly 1,030 hotel rooms allocated for frontline m ..

40 minutes ago

New York state's single-day virus death toll rises ..

1 minute ago

Minister reviews proposals for Ramadan Relief Pack ..

1 minute ago

China to continue support Pakistan in combating CO ..

1 minute ago

Governor Cuomo Says He Believes New York State Rea ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.