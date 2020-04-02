UrduPoint.com
Brent Crude Futures Jump 40% To $35.99 Per Barrel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:47 PM

Brent oil futures jumped by 40 percent, peaking at $35.99 on Thursday, but have retreated since

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Brent oil futures jumped by 40 percent, peaking at $35.99 on Thursday, but have retreated since.

As of 14:47 GMT, May futures for Brent crude were trading up 22.25 percent at $30.45 per barrel, earlier reaching a daily high of $35.99 per barrel.

May futures for WTI crude were trading up 24.86 percent at $25.36 per barrel, earlier peaking at $27.3 per barrel.

