Brent Crude Futures Rise Above $35 Per Barrel First Time Since April 9

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Brent crude futures rose above $35 per barrel for the first time since April 9, according to trading data.

As of 14.36 GMT, July futures for Brent crude were trading up 7.75 percent at $35.02 per barrel.

July futures for WTI crude were trading up 9.52 percent at $32.33 per barrel, while June futures for WTI, which expire on May 19, were up 10.67 percent to $32.57 per barrel.