UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brent Crude Futures Rise Above $35 Per Barrel First Time Since April 9

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:15 PM

Brent Crude Futures Rise Above $35 Per Barrel First Time Since April 9

Brent crude futures rose above $35 per barrel for the first time since April 9, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Brent crude futures rose above $35 per barrel for the first time since April 9, according to trading data.

As of 14.36 GMT, July futures for Brent crude were trading up 7.75 percent at $35.02 per barrel.

July futures for WTI crude were trading up 9.52 percent at $32.33 per barrel, while June futures for WTI, which expire on May 19, were up 10.67 percent to $32.57 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

April May June July

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

17 minutes ago

Nigerian Military Kills 20 Boko Haram Militants in ..

1 minute ago

13 new corona cases take tally to 540 in GB

1 minute ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast 18 May 2020

1 minute ago

US economy showing 'encouraging signs': White Hous ..

11 minutes ago

Premier League clubs agree group training return f ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.