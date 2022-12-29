UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude May Surge Beyond $100 Due To Russian Output Cut, Oil Price Cap - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 08:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The price of Brent, the benchmark for the global oil market, may rise beyond $100 per barrel after the West agreed a price cap on Russian crude, leading Russia to announce a cut in production and a pause in sales to countries that support the cap, international oil economist Mamdouh Salameh told Sputnik.

"When the cap was launched on 5 December, Brent crude was $73 a barrel but yesterday (Wednesday) it has risen above $85, a 17% rise. I project that Brent crude could surge beyond $100 during the first quarter of 2023 and could even touch $105-$110," the energy expert said.

The G7, the European Union and Australia agreed to cap the price of Russian seaborne crude at $60 per barrel this month. In response, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday that banned exports of Russian crude and refined products to countries abiding by the cap for five months starting February 1. Russia will also take up to 700,000 barrels per day off the global oil market, or 7% of its total output.

