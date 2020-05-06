Brent Crude Oil Price Rises Above $32 Per Barrel for First Time Since April 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The price of Brent crude futures rose above $32 per barrel for the first time since April 14, according to trading data.

As of 00:49 Moscow time (09:49 p.m. GMT May 5), the price of July futures for Brent crude rose by 17.9 percent to $32.06 per barrel.

June futures for WTI crude oil as of 00:54 Moscow time (09:54 p.m. GMT May 5) increased in price by 24.28 percent to $25.34 per barrel.