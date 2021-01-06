Brent Crude Oil Price Rises Above $54 Per Barrel for First Time Since Feb 26- Trading Data

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The price of Brent crude futures rose above $54 per barrel for the first time since February 26, according to trading data.
As of 05:27 Moscow time (02:27 GMT), the price of March futures for Brent crude rose by 0.92 percent to $54.02 per barrel.