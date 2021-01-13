Brent Crude Oil Price Rises Above $57 Per Barrel for First Time Since February 24, 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The price of Brent crude futures rose above $57 per barrel for the first time since February 24, 2020, according to trading data.

As of 04:13 Moscow time (01:13 GMT), the price of March futures for Brent crude rose by 0.48 percent to $57.03 per barrel.

Trading data on January 6, 2020 showed that the Brent oil March futures price came above $54 per barrel for the first time since February 26, 2020.