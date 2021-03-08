Brent crude oil price surges above $70 a barrel

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, China, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Brent crude oil surged more than two percent Monday following a missile attack on facilities owned by energy giant Aramco in Saudi Arabia, and on optimism about the demand outlook as the global economy recovers.

A barrel of the black gold jumped 2.11 percent to $70.82 a barrel, the highest since May 2019.