- Home
- Business
- News
- Brent Crude Oil Prices Fall Under $57 Per Barrel Amid Intensifying US-China Trade War
Brent Crude Oil Prices Fall Under $57 Per Barrel Amid Intensifying US-China Trade War
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:51 AM
Brent crude oil prices fell below $57 per barrel on Wednesday, for the first time since January, following rising uncertainties surrounding US-China trade tensions, market statistics showed
On Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration published a forecast of future oil prices in which it lowered the average price on Brent crude oil in 2019 from $66.51 to $65.15. On Friday, US Bank of America sent a letter to its clients, saying that the US-China trade war could cause Brent oil prices to dramatically crash.
As of 14:02 GMT, Brent crude oil prices have dropped 3.5 percent to $56.88 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices have dropped 3.
8 percent to $51.59 per barrel.
On Thursday, following US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington plans to� impose an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods effective September 1, crude oil prices fell 8 percent, the biggest single-day drop since February 2015.
The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs.