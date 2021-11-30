Brent Crude Price Dips Below $71 Per Barrel First Time Since September 10

The price of Brent crude fell below $71 per barrel for the first time since September 10, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The price of Brent crude fell below $71 per barrel for the first time since September 10, according to trading data.

As of 06:11 GMT, the price of February futures for Brent crude was trading down 3.37% at $70.82 per barrel. January WTI futures fell by 3.03% to $67.83 per barrel.