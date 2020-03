MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The price of futures for Brent crude oil on the ICE Exchange in London fell by 6.1 percent to $31.9 per barrel, while the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures decreased by 5.2 percent to $30.15, according to trading data.

The trading data is as of 23:17 GMT.