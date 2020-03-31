UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brent Crude Price To Average $33.8 Per Barrel In 2020, $45.5 In 2021 - Oxford Economics

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Brent Crude Price to Average $33.8 Per Barrel in 2020, $45.5 in 2021 - Oxford Economics

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The price of Brent crude will average $33.8 per barrel this year, and will then rise to $45.5 per barrel in 2021 amid recovery of global economy and oil demand, UK-based research agency Oxford Economics said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia is maximizing oil deliveries and will continue this strategy thought the first half of 2021, adding to downward pressure from reduced oil demand, it said.

Earlier in the day, Brent oil futures for delivery in May fell below $22 per barrel for the first time since March 2002.

Oil prices halved since early March due to the expected demand slump after the breakup of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal and amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After OPEC+ states failed to agree, Riyadh officially announced an increase in oil shipments in April to 12.3 million barrels per day, 300,000 barrels per day higher than its production capacity, and reportedly started offering its oil to European customers with huge discounts. Weak demand and expected increase in shipments has sent price of Russian crude blend Urals to $16.2 per barrel, lowest in more than two decades.

On Thursday, Norwegian research company Rystad Energy predicted daily global oil demand to fall in 2020 by 4.9 percent year-on-year to 95 million barrels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Riyadh Company Oil Oxford Price March April May 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

56 minutes ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

1 hour ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

1 hour ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

1 hour ago

Moscow begins lockdown during tougher push to curb ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.