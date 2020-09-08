Brent Crude Slips Below $40 Per Barrel First Time Since June 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Brent crude price fell to a 10-week low, WTI is losing 7 percent, according to trading data.

As of 13.37 GMT, November futures for North Sea Brent fell by 4.86 percent to $39.97 per barrel, while October futures for WTI are trading down 7.39 percent at $36.83 per barrel.

The price of Brent crude is falling for the fifth trading session in a row, having already lost almost 8 percent over the period, same as WTI.