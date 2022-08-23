Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since August 12

Global oil prices are rising by about 3.8%, and the price of Brent crude rose above $100 per barrel for the first time since August 12, trading data shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Global oil prices are rising by about 3.8%, and the price of Brent crude rose above $100 per barrel for the first time since August 12, trading data shows.

As of 17:56 GMT, the price of October futures for Brent crude was rising by 3.81% to $100.16 per barrel, October futures for WTI were trading up 3.84% at $93.86.