Brent Crude Tops $50 Per Barrel First Time Since March 6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Global oil prices are rising more than 2.5 percent on Thursday afternoon, and the Brent crude topped $50 per barrel for the first time since March 6, when prices collapsed.

As of 14:40 GMT, the price of February futures for the North Sea Brent crude was up 2.66 percent to $50.16 per barrel, while January futures for WTI oil rose by 2.75 percent to $46.77 per barrel.