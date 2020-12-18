UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brent Crude Tops $52 Per Barrel First Time Since March 5

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 08:35 PM

Brent Crude Tops $52 Per Barrel First Time Since March 5

Global oil market continues rally, and the price of Brent crude exceeded $52 per barrel for the first time since March 5, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Global oil market continues rally, and the price of Brent crude exceeded $52 per barrel for the first time since March 5, according to trading data.

As of 15:12 GMT, the price of February futures for the North Sea Brent crude was up 1.03 percent to $52.03 per barrel, while January futures for WTI were rising by 1.18 percent to $48.94 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price January February March Market

Recent Stories

At Least 2 Killed in Explosion in Galkayo in Somal ..

6 minutes ago

At Least 15 Civilians Killed in Bomb Blast in Cent ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler performs funeral prayer for Sheikh ..

26 minutes ago

International Federation of Journalists Condemns K ..

12 minutes ago

Pentagon Suspends Briefings for Biden Transition T ..

12 minutes ago

Poland's PGNiG to Pump Shale Oil From Norway's Gra ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.