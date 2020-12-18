Brent Crude Tops $52 Per Barrel First Time Since March 5

Global oil market continues rally, and the price of Brent crude exceeded $52 per barrel for the first time since March 5, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Global oil market continues rally, and the price of Brent crude exceeded $52 per barrel for the first time since March 5, according to trading data.

As of 15:12 GMT, the price of February futures for the North Sea Brent crude was up 1.03 percent to $52.03 per barrel, while January futures for WTI were rising by 1.18 percent to $48.94 per barrel.