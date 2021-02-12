UrduPoint.com
Brent Crude Tops $62 Per Barrel First Time Since January 24, 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:52 PM

The price of Brent crude rose above $62 per barrel for the first time since January 24, 2020, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The price of Brent crude rose above $62 per barrel for the first time since January 24, 2020, according to trading data.

As of 16:34 GMT, the price of April futures for Brent rose by 1.67 percent to $62.16 per barrel, March futures for WTI oil were up by 1.48 percent to $59.1 per barrel.

